A fire broke out this afternoon among a pile of sunbeds stacked in a block of apartments in Magalluf, causing alarm among the residents and the large number of tourists already enjoying their holidays in the area. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, given the establishment's closure to the public at the time.
Alarm in Magalluf after several sunbeds catch fire in an apartment building
The incident caused alarm among tourists and residents in the area
