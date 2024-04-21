A fire broke out this afternoon among a pile of sunbeds stacked in a block of apartments in Magalluf, causing alarm among the residents and the large number of tourists already enjoying their holidays in the area. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, given the establishment's closure to the public at the time.

The incident, according to sources close to the case, took place just after 7.30pm. An intense cloud of black smoke, visible from several points in the municipality and part of Palma, caused a flood of calls to 112, many of them from nearby businesses and homes.

The fire emanated from some flats in calle Blanca, in Magalluf, specifically from a large number of sunbeds in the tourist establishment that were piled up waiting to be placed when they opened in the coming weeks.

Several patrols of Calvia Local Police and the Bombers de Mallorca fire brigade from the Santa Ponsa fire station arrived at the scene. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation into what happened.