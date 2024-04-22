The process of legalising illegal constructions on rural land will also include swimming pools, porches and any other element that has been added to the building without the corresponding licence. Initially, all illegal constructions can be legalised by paying a fine if the sanction has expired, meaning, if eight years have passed since the work was carried out, but the vice-president of the Government has specified that some cannot be legalised because the sanction never expires.
The legalisation of rural land will also include swimming pools and other constructions
The Balearic Government is studying the possibility of prohibiting these buildings from being used for holiday rentals
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Palma Airport passport control "collapse" put down to unscheduled flights
- Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.