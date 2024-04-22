The process of legalising illegal constructions on rural land will also include swimming pools, porches and any other element that has been added to the building without the corresponding licence. Initially, all illegal constructions can be legalised by paying a fine if the sanction has expired, meaning, if eight years have passed since the work was carried out, but the vice-president of the Government has specified that some cannot be legalised because the sanction never expires.

"In the Balearic Islands there are an unknown but considerable number of illegal buildings where it will no longer be possible to re-establish urban planning legality. You can look the other way and not face reality until the house falls down on them, or you can act, which is what this government will do," said Antoni Costa.

In order to legalise, homeowners will have to pay a fine and will have three years to complete the procedures. The penalty will increase as the years go by. Costa announced that the homes will also be required to pay all the taxes and environmental and energy efficiency requirements.

The owner of the properties will be able to sell them once they have been legalised, but the Balearic Government is studying the possibility of prohibiting these buildings from being used for holiday rentals. "It's very likely they will not be able to do so," said Costa.

With regard to buildings where there are illegal rustic uses such as construction warehouses or restaurants, the vice-president explained that the building will be legalised but not the use.