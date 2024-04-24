Pollensa town hall has given the owners of the Hotel Formentor ten days to vacate the car park next to the hotel.

If the car park isn't vacated, the town hall will start issuing fines, its decision having followed a Palma court judgement rejecting an appeal to provisionally suspend the cancellation of the activity licence for the car park. This is currently managed by a company called Inforsa on behalf of the hotel.

The dispute with the town hall dates back to summer 2021. The then mayor, Tomeu Cifre, made the transfer of the car park a condition of the licence for the redevelopment of the hotel. Once this licence was signed, the hotel ownership challenged it on the grounds that the car park didn't constitute a road (which was the basis for the town hall's condition).

Ever since, the hotel has continued to operate the car park and has therefore taken the revenue for it. The current mayor, Martí March, is insisting that the Emser municipal services company takes it over, he adding that it is a "strategic infrastructure", especially because of the traffic restrictions that apply on the Formentor road.

The mayor called for the restrictions to start earlier this year - April or May rather than June. He now says that the road is "already completely saturated".

Under the restrictions, it is possible to drive as far as the car park (and Formentor beach) without incurring a fine.