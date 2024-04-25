The Guardia Civil of Calvia arrested the suspect after he was intercepted during a routine checkpoint. | OPC
Calvia25/04/2024 13:41
The Civil Guard of Calvia has arrested a man of Colombian nationality accused of stealing nine electric bicycles valued at 30,000 euros in a residential area near Santa Ponsa. The offender, when intercepted in the early hours of the morning, tried to flee in a van with false number plates.
