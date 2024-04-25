The Civil Guard of Calvia has arrested a man of Colombian nationality accused of stealing nine electric bicycles valued at 30,000 euros in a residential area near Santa Ponsa. The offender, when intercepted in the early hours of the morning, tried to flee in a van with false number plates.

As reported by the Armed Institute on Thursday, the incident dates back to last week. During a routine checkpoint, the agents detected a van that seemed suspicious and stopped it. The driver, far from stopping, accelerated and a chase ensued. Minutes later he was intercepted.

After searching the vehicle, the civil guards observed that it was carrying nine electric bicycles and cutting tools. The investigators discovered that they had been stolen from a housing estate near the town of Santa Ponsa. It was also discovered that the vehicle used by the thief had false number plates which he had stolen minutes before from another car, for which he was also charged with the crime of false documentation.

The Guardia Civil has reported that to date most of the bicycles have been returned to their rightful owners.