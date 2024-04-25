A Palma and National Police joint operation on Thursday resulted in the dismantling of the wire fence "fortification" that had been installed at the Son Banya shanty town.
Police destroy "fortification" at the Son Banya "drugs supermarket"
Quantities of drugs were seized during the operation
