Mallorca Bulletin talks to Argo Princess at the Palma International Boat show 2024. Video by Oliver Neilson. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

MDB DigitalPalma26/04/2024 10:18
TW
0

Princess and Argo yachts are causing a sensation at the Palma International Boat Show which is taking place this week. They have a wide range of top yachts on display at their two stands at the show which is taking place in Palma.

All are welcome to visit their stands and see their latest models. Princess is one of the leading yacht companies in Britain and all their boats are built in Plymouth.

Watch the video here.