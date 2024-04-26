Mallorca Bulletin talks to Argo Princess at the Palma International Boat show 2024. Video by Oliver Neilson. | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
Palma26/04/2024 10:18
Princess and Argo yachts are causing a sensation at the Palma International Boat Show which is taking place this week. They have a wide range of top yachts on display at their two stands at the show which is taking place in Palma.
