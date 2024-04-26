The draft text of the revised tourism of excesses decree has drawn criticism from business associations and the opposition.

In Playa de Palma, where the existing decree applies, the hoteliers association, the CAEB Restaurants Association and the Abone nightlife association believe that amendments will create an environment conducive to an increase in "irresponsible tourism".

The Partido Popular government has maintained that the decree inherited from the previous government "suffered from serious deficiencies in its wording", but amendments have further exacerbated this.

The associations believe that the real problem that affects Playa de Palma is the proliferation of "hidden" alcohol stores that encourage drinking on the streets, which leads to disorder and trouble.

Although a ban on selling alcohol between 9.30pm and 8am will continue, the associations find "especially worrying" the fact that shops which sell alcohol will not have to close at 9.30pm.

Iago Negueruela, the tourism minister who introduced the decree in January 2020 and is now chief spokesperson for PSOE in opposition, says that at 2am people go to a shop to buy alcohol, "not to buy toilet rolls".

The associations argue that amendments will have a negative impact on the police and trade inspectors, who are already "overwhelmed by the lack of resources and the magnitude of the problem".

"It is incomprehensible that, while responsible tourism is promoted through initiatives such as the Council of Mallorca's Pledge, relaxation of the law threatens coexistence and public order by giving free rein to drinking in Playa de Palma."