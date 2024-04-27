All photos by Joan Llado.

Just hours after the hugely successful concert by the Only Way Is Essex star James Argent alongside Albie Davies and DJ Richie Embleton the party continued in Palmanova today with a book signing by Lord Jeffrey Archer, a promenade market, cricket on the beach and an exhibition of classic mini cars. All the events had been organised for Saint George´s week to thank English tourists and residents for their support in Calvia.

The book signing by Lord Archer took place at the Hotel Zel which is a joint venture between the Melia Group and tennis star, Rafa Nadal. Lord Archer, who has written many of his bestsellers at his island home, was a in good form signing books and taking questions from his small army of fans. They included George Tunnell who has fond memories of running alongside the top author when they were both athletes in the 1950s. Lord Archer is on the island at the moment writing his new book. He also greeted the Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual and other members of the council and the British Vice Consul Rachel Watkins.

Earlier the Mayor had toured the market where the Bulletin had a stand and our major ticket-giveaway took place with scores of readers being able to enjoy some of the top attactions on the island free of charge as part of the Saint George celebrations.

On the beach cricket was taking place with the Mayor, the British Vice Consul and Bulletin editor Jason Moore taking their place at the crease. No English celebration would not be complete without the Mini car and there was a display of these classic vehicles.

The fun continues tonight with more concers. The Mayor of Calvia announced that as a result of its success this year Saint George would be a yearly event in Calvia. The Saint George celebrations have been organised by the Calvia council and the Bulletin.

Bulletin editor Jason Moore said: "the idea of this event was to thank English tourists and residents for their support over the years. I think we have been more than successful. Until next year!."