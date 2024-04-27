Video of a tourist outside the property.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterMarratxi27/04/2024 19:09
TW
0

Residents of Es Caülls in Marratxi recently drew attention to an illegal holiday rental property that is publicised under the name of Villa Marilyn Lujo Disco.

Related news
Illegal holiday rental property in Mallorca

Owners of "scandalous" holiday rental home face hefty fine

It was reported that Marratxi town hall had forwarded all the relevant information to the Council of Mallorca's tourism inspectorate for it to open proceedings.

But the video here appears to show that it is still operating and continues to attract anti-social tourist behaviour.