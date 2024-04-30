The 50-year-old man arrested in Manacor on Monday for the murder of two relatives has been admitted to the psychiatric unit at Manacor Hospital. At this stage, the police doubt that they will be able to obtain a statement and reliable confession from Miquel Binimelis; he has serious mental problems and a long history of psychiatric illness.
Dismembered and set on fire - the mother murdered by her son in Manacor
Police had to prevent Miquel Binimelis from causing self-harm
