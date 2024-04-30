The 50-year-old man arrested in Manacor on Monday for the murder of two relatives has been admitted to the psychiatric unit at Manacor Hospital. At this stage, the police doubt that they will be able to obtain a statement and reliable confession from Miquel Binimelis; he has serious mental problems and a long history of psychiatric illness.

The National Police homicide squad have as yet been unable to determine exactly what happened at the finca on the outskirts of Manacor and to give times for the deaths of Miquel's mother and his brother, Martí.

His mother's body had been dismembered and set on fire. Martí was found dead with obvious signs of having been hit with a blunt instrument. There was a second source of a fire, leading investigators to believe that Miquel had attempted to set his brother's body on fire as well.

The police investigations started after the Mallorca Fire Brigade had been called to the scene by neighbours who had reported a fire at the property.

When the police arrived, Miquel threatened to set officers on fire. He did apparently acknowledge having killed his relatives. He was handcuffed and placed on the ground. At one point, he crawled along the ground, began to bite a tree and eat grass before banging his head against a stone. The police had to prevent him from causing any further self-harm.