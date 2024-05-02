For foreign investors, the Balearics are becoming increasingly attractive. Traditionally, this investment has been in the real estate and hotel sectors, but a company that specialises in mergers and acquisitions, OnetoOne Corporate Finance, says that investment is now reaching other sectors - medical, pharmaceutical, sport, for example.
Mallorca, an increasingly attractive proposition for foreign investors
The Balearics - "a great economic power"
