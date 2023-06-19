North American billionaire Andy Kohlberg has become the new majority shareholder of Real Mallorca, the club he has presided over since 2016, after reaching an agreement with his compatriot Robert Sarver, until now the owner of the majority stake in the club.Kohlberg has taken control of Mallorca having bought the stake in the club owned by Sarver and other investors.

The deal will make Kohlberg, vice-president of the NBA’s Phonenix Suns, the majority shareholder of the club, which is coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre.

“RCD Mallorca has immense potential. Our aim is to continue to improve the fans’ experience through a state-of-the-art stadium integrated into the city (Son Moix) and a highly competitive team. I extend my thanks to our loyal fans for their continued support,” Kohlberg said.

Robert Sarver, meanwhile, also reflected on his time as a businessman on the island, which he described as “immensely rewarding”.

“Thinking about our achievements, such as securing a position in La Liga, fills me with pride. We have made significant investments in the stadium and other areas of the club, always with the best interests of RCD Mallorca in mind. I extend my sincere thanks to the city, the fans and the club’s employees for their unwavering commitment and dedication,” explained the former Phoenix Suns owner.

Alfonso Díaz and Pablo Ortells will continue to lead Real Mallorca’s Business and Sporting areas.

“The restructuring reaffirms the strong support of the shareholders for our vision. Our ongoing commitment is to build a stronger club and ensure sporting success for our fans, sponsors and partner institutions,” said Diaz.

Mallorca’s American owners have invested some 60 million euros since their arrival on the island, 15 million of which have been earmarked for the refurbishment of the Son Moix stadium and the sports city, work which will be completed in January 2024, following a capital increase approved at an ordinary shareholders’ meeting held last December.