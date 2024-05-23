This weekend the Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition opens in London.

It has been described “as a walk-through, photography exhibition that pairs a stunning, visual journey of her most recognisable and iconic photos with behind-the-scenes stories from her official photographers. Trace Diana’s emotional path through images and art installations, and remember the life of one of the most high-profile and loved royals in this unforgettable experience.”

And the exhibition includes a photograph of Lady Di with Charles, William and Harry and the Spanish royals on the steps of Marivent Palace in Palma during an official visit to Mallorca in 1987.

The exhibition has already been seen in Melbourne, South Carolina, Las Vegas and features the work of Anwar Hussein, 86, and his sons Samir, 44, and Zak, 43, who have followed in their father’s footsteps and have taken thousands of official photographs of the Royal family over the years.

Accredited by the Royal Family, the Husseins make up the longest-standing family of official royal photographers, having collectively spent over four decades working side-by-side with the princess and her family.