United Airlines this morning resumed its direct service between Palma and New York for this summer with three weekly frequencies.

The airline will operate a Boeing 767-400, which will offer a 12% increase in available seats for this summer season. It will be the only flight between Mallorca and the United States.

“With the return of the service, customers on Mallorca will be able to take advantage of a direct connection to the US, as well as a network from United’s New York/Newark hub, which offers non-stop connections to 73 destinations in the Americas,” SAID United Airlines’ Spain sales director Antonio de Toro.

The airline’s 2024 summer schedule also includes new services from Athens to Chicago, Barcelona to San Francisco, the resumption of its seasonal Reykjavik-New York/Newark service, as well as additional flights from Rome and Brussels.

In addition, United also increased frequency on the Malaga-New York/Newark flight in the summer season to daily service with an earlier start on 3 May 2024, as well as extending its Tenerife-New York/Newark flight into the winter season.

Last year the Balearic government began working on developing flights with the US so that an all-year service to Palma is provided. This would mean involving more airlines than just United with their New York route, which is from May to September.

The government's goal is to maintain at least the three weekly summer flights and to add one or two per week in the low season. The government has in mind Canadian airlines as well as US and it was reported that American Airlines was considering a Miami to Palma route.