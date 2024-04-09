While the United States and parts of Canada enjoyed the first total solar eclipse to darken the continent in seven years on Monday, don’t worry, parts of Europe are in for a treat in 2026 and Mallorca, according to astronomers, is going to be one of the best places in Western Europe to watch it on August 12.

It has been over 25 years since mainland Europe witnessed a total solar eclipse. The path of totality will begin in Greenland, pass through Iceland, cross the Atlantic Ocean and reach Northern Spain.

This eclipse will not be visible in Madrid or Barcelona, but it will end just beyond the island of Mallorca.

Arguably the best place to experience maximum totality will be off the coast of Reykjavik, Iceland during the cruising and whale-watching season.

You might also have a chance to witness the northern lights during totality - or more likely after dark.

Intrepid eclipse-chasers may choose to observe the rare sight of a dramatic eclipsed sunset from the west coast of Mallorca.

On Monday, we were given a good taste of what is in store in 2026.

Where clear skies prevailed, observers along the direct path of the eclipse were treated to the rare spectacle of the moon appearing as a dark orb creeping in front of the sun, briefly blocking out all but a brilliant halo of light, or corona, around, the sun’s outer edge.

It was first total eclipse to sweep across a large swath of North America since 2017, and will be the last one visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.

And now, next up Mallorca and right at the peak of the tourist season.