While the United States and parts of Canada enjoyed the first total solar eclipse to darken the continent in seven years on Monday, don’t worry, parts of Europe are in for a treat in 2026 and Mallorca, according to astronomers, is going to be one of the best places in Western Europe to watch it on August 12.
Mallorca will be the best place to watch the 2026 total solar eclipse
Island will enjoy the final dramatic sunset
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Major security alert at Mallorca airport, surprise landing of flights from Morocco and Namibia
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Airport "chaos" and airlines taking advantage - Mallorca news round-up
- Mallorca restaurant concerns about lack of Easter bookings
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.