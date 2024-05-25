Calvia Guardia Civil arrested a couple of young British tourists aged 22 and 21 on Wednesday afternoon at Palma airport for failing to have paid a 192-euro bill at a hotel in Palmanova.
According to judicial sources, at around 12.30 p.m. the two suspects went to the reception of the establishment to check out.
Britons arrested at Palma airport for not paying hotel bill
Tourists tried to do a runner owing 192 euros
Calvia Guardia Civil arrested a couple of young British tourists aged 22 and 21 on Wednesday afternoon at Palma airport for failing to have paid a 192-euro bill at a hotel in Palmanova.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.