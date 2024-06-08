A Spanish employment agency is offering the job of a lifetime in Mallorca. Adecco has a fantastic opportunity to work on a farm on Mallorca as a caretaker. If you have knowledge of maintenance, cleaning and you are looking for a safe professional environment, which also offers you housing and supplies within the remuneration, do not hesitate, apply!

Duties:

To monitor and ensure the security of the property. Carrying out maintenance tasks (plumbing, lighting, heating, exterior) Care and attention to the gardens and green areas. Purchasing supplies and supplies. Reporting incidents to the owners. Kitchen tasks

Requirements

Previous experience in similar positions. Responsible, detail oriented person with the ability to work autonomously. Availability to live on the property. Driving licence and own vehicle. Advanced level of English.

What do we offer?

Stable contract directly with the company. Full working day from Monday to Sunday with established breaks. Housing is offered on the farm itself with expenses included (water, electricity, electricity, internet, etc.). Salary 20.000 - 22.000 € gross per annum.

The job offer is active and published by the human resources company Adecco. On their website you have to click on 'Job offers' and enter 'Finca Mallorca'. The vacancy will open, with all the working conditions, and gives two options: save in favourites for later, or select 'Register for the offer'.