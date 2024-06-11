The intense storm that hit Palma this afternoon caused major traffic jams on the main airport motorway. Some secondary roads, close to Palma Airport, were closed to traffic because of heavy flooding. The Soller port tunnel was also closed for a time.
Traffic chaos on airport motorway, Soller port tunnel closed
Long tail-backs after heavy rain
The intense storm that hit Palma this afternoon caused major traffic jams on the main airport motorway. Some secondary roads, close to Palma Airport, were closed to traffic because of heavy flooding. The Soller port tunnel was also closed for a time.
Also in News
- Palma Airport reopens after flooding; passengers told to check with their airlines
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- British tourist fined for damage to a Magalluf hotel
- Important reminder for Britons flying to Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.