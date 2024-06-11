The intense storm that hit Palma this afternoon caused major traffic jams on the main airport motorway. Some secondary roads, close to Palma Airport, were closed to traffic because of heavy flooding. The Soller port tunnel was also closed for a time.



Traffic jams in Soller caused by the closure of the sa Mola tunnel on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Setmanari Sóller

There was an accident on the airport motorway in the direction of Palma Airport, which added to the traffic chaos.

In Coll d'en Rabassa there were traffic problems due to heavy flooding. In the rest of Palma there were more traffic jams than usual.

The heavy rain closed Palma Airport after heavy flooding in the main terminal building and on the runway.