The accident has increased traffic congestion | Última hora

Jason Moore11/06/2024 17:22
TW
0

The intense storm that hit Palma this afternoon caused major traffic jams on the main airport motorway. Some secondary roads, close to Palma Airport, were closed to traffic because of heavy flooding. The Soller port tunnel was also closed for a time.

Traffic jams in Soller caused by the closure of the sa Mola tunnel on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Setmanari Sóller

There was an accident on the airport motorway in the direction of Palma Airport, which added to the traffic chaos.

In Coll d'en Rabassa there were traffic problems due to heavy flooding. In the rest of Palma there were more traffic jams than usual.

Sign up to our Whatsapp news channel for the latest news updates: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCfmrn4o7qVV4ayRQ2T

The heavy rain closed Palma Airport after heavy flooding in the main terminal building and on the runway.

Photo gallery

Airport closed after torrential rains

Palma airport closed this afternoon after havy rains hit.

Photo gallery

Images of the chaos caused by the storm at Palma airport

The strong warnings regarding the weather were theoretically due to arrive on Wednesday but, as the storm advanced, it caught key facilities such as Palma airport, Son Sant Joan, completely unprepared. The flooding has caused operations to be paralysed for hours, flights to be diverted and, above all, a flooded car park that has meant an incessant parade of cars and tourists in the rain. Photos: Alejandro Sepúlveda and Teresa Ayuga