Wimbledon winner Boris Becker served up an ace at the gala launch party for the Mallorca Tennis Championships which are taking place in Santa Ponsa as part of the ATP championships over the weekend. Becker, alongside fellow German tennis great, Tommy Haas and Toni Nadal, uncle and former trainer of Rafa Nadal, were in Santa Ponsa for the big launch.
Boris Becker serves up an ace at Santa Ponsa tennis championships
Wimbledon star on the island
Also in News
- Emergency declared on Ryanair flight bound for Palma from Dublin
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca ambassador Sir Bradley Wiggins has “lost” his Mallorca home
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- Meteotsunami floods Puerto Alcudia
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.