On Sunday, Spaniards Roberto Bautista (6/1, 6/0 to Taro Daniel) and Roberto Carballés (7/6[4], 4/6, 7/6[3] to Pablo Carreño) made their debuts with victories, the second one in the longest match of the day, last of them (2 hours and 48 minutes).

In addition to Alexander Michelsen (6/3 and 7/6[4] to Nuno Borges). The American, at 19 years and 9 months, is the youngest player to reach the first round at the Mallorca Championships. In the doubles draw, Mallorcan Jaume Munar and Spaniard Pedro Martínez beat the Austrian duo of Miedler/Thiem (6/3 and 6/1). Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, top seeds, defeated Darderi/Ofner (6/4 and 7/6[4]).

Tickets for the top event which lasts all week are on sale at https://www.mallorca-championships.com/en/news/tickets-for-mallorca-championships-24-are-now-on-sale.