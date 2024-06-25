The Sant Joan Fiestas in Menorca attract great numbers of young Mallorcans. It has been a tradition to go to Menorca for the fiestas for many years, some island residents complaining that this has all got a bit too much.
Mallorcans 'balconing' in Menorca
Police were unable to act
Also in News
- Emergency declared on Ryanair flight bound for Palma from Dublin
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca ambassador Sir Bradley Wiggins has “lost” his Mallorca home
- Mallorca restaurants losing clients, tourists tighten their belts
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.