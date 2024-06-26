A young Briton was seriously injured early this morning (Wednesday) when he fell from a height of four metres in Palma. The injured man apparently fell, for unknown reasons, from a first floor balcony. An ambulance took him to the Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted with poly contusions. As reported by the 061 emergency service, the incident occurred minutes before 1.00 am. For reasons under investigation, the Briton fell from a small balcony of a house. Several witnesses reported the incident. Shortly before, they said they had seen him very upset.
Briton seriously injured after falling from a balcony in Mallorca
27-year-old taken to Palma hospital
Some idiot tourists now hurriedly checking their travel insurance policies to be sure they're covered for long hospitals stays and cranial operations before jumping.