A young Briton was seriously injured early this morning (Wednesday) when he fell from a height of four metres in Palma. The injured man apparently fell, for unknown reasons, from a first floor balcony. An ambulance took him to the Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted with poly contusions. As reported by the 061 emergency service, the incident occurred minutes before 1.00 am. For reasons under investigation, the Briton fell from a small balcony of a house. Several witnesses reported the incident. Shortly before, they said they had seen him very upset.

Several police units, both national and local, and an ambulance rushed to the scene. The medics stabilised the injured man and then rushed him to Son Espases Hospital. The National Police have taken charge of the investigation into what happened, although everything suggests that there was no involvement of third parties.

In May of this year, just days after a young German holiday maker fell to his death from the fourth floor of a hotel in the Playa de Palma in Mallorca, the Guardia Civil reported that they had arrested a drunk 22-year-old British man in the early hours of the morning of April 29 after having been involved in several altercations in the street and in a hotel in Arenal d’en Castell, Menorca, where he had been jumping between balconies despite the fact that he was not even staying there.

The Briton ended up falling from the first floor of the hotel and luckily landed in the garden and only suffered some bruising, according to the Guardia Civil. Previously he had been involved in an altercation with the Guardia Civil during which he threw a fire extinguisher at them.

The British Foreign Office states on its website: “There have been a number of serious accidents, some fatal, involving British nationals falling from height, including from balconies. Do not take unnecessary risks around balconies or other high places, particularly if you’re under the influence of drink or drugs. If you are staying in a room with a balcony, follow the safety advice at the hotel or apartment, and watch out for friends who may be at risk.

“In some regions you may be fined or evicted from your hotel if you are found to be behaving irresponsibly around balconies. Your travel insurance may not cover you for incidents that take place on a balcony or if you were under the influence of drink or drugs when the incident happened.”