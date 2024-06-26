The Royal Navy destroyer, HMS Diamond, sailed into Palma this morning offering her crew a well deserved break after being on operations protecting shipping in the Red Sea. On the night of 15 December 2023, Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone launched from a Islamist Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, with a Sea Viper (Aster) missile. The UK Ministry of Defence said it was the first time in decades that the Royal Navy had shot an aerial target in anger.

On 9 January 2024, Diamond repelled the largest Houthi drone attack to date, alongside US Navy ships. Diamond was targeted in the attacks but successfully repelled them using Sea Viper missiles and gunfire.

On 24 April 2024, Diamond defended the American container ship MV Maersk Yorktown and shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile. This was the first ballistic missile kill for the Sea Viper air defence system and the first Royal Navy missile-to-missile interception in combat since the Gulf War.

HMS Diamond is a Type 45 destroyer and is said to be one of the most potent ships afloat. The ship's Sea Viper missile system can launch eight missiles in under 10 seconds, and can guide up to 16 missiles simultaneously. Diamond also carries a Wildcat helicopter with Martlet air-to-surface missiles. It is armed with a 4.5-inch Mark 8 naval gun, as well as sophisticated electronics.

Her crew of more than 200 will be looking to find some rest and relaxiation in Malorca. She is the first Royal Navy ship to visit the Port of Palma in many years. She is based in Portsmouth.