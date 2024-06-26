The Royal Navy destroyer, HMS Diamond, sailed into Palma this morning offering her crew a well deserved break after being on operations protecting shipping in the Red Sea. On the night of 15 December 2023, Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone launched from a Islamist Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, with a Sea Viper (Aster) missile. The UK Ministry of Defence said it was the first time in decades that the Royal Navy had shot an aerial target in anger.
Royal Navy´s "hero of the Red Sea" sails into Palma
HMS Diamond in Port of Palma
