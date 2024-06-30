Like last summer, there are complaints about an illegal jet ski operator in Playa de Muro. It returned in early June and is again based at the S'Oberta pier (S'Oberta is where the Albufera Grand Canal meets the sea).
Illegal jet skis return to Playa de Muro
A matter for the ports authority and the environment ministry
