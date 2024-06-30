Like last summer, there are complaints about an illegal jet ski operator in Playa de Muro. It returned in early June and is again based at the S'Oberta pier (S'Oberta is where the Albufera Grand Canal meets the sea).

This is a protected area, as the canal is part of the Albufera Nature Park. There is in any event no licence for this activity, which legitimate businesses in the nautical sector last year denounced as "illegal and unfair competition for those of us who operate in accordance with regulations and with the authorisation of the Puerto Alcudia Harbourmaster and permission from the Can Picafort Yacht Club".

The Balearic government is well aware of what's going on. Environment agents filed two reports against the company that operates the jet skis last year and has so far filed two more this year. The natural areas department is processing these and once this is concluded, fines will be imposed. The ministry for the natural environment says that the level of fine has yet to be determined.

S'Oberta comes under the regional ports authority, Ports IB. It is also aware of the situation and will take its own action once there has been a meeting with the ministry. As this is a protected area, there has to be coordination between the different government authorities.