Last year, over two million people holidayed in the Balearics without staying in hotels or holiday rentals. According to Frontur statistics from the National Statistics Institute (INE) for 2023, 2.3 million tourists stayed with friends or relatives. Many of these visitors likely stayed with family, but a significant portion may have used illegal rentals, contributing to the overcrowding issue.
Over two million tourists in the Balearics chose to stay in private homes and unregulated accommodation last year
Illegal holiday lets are currently under scrutiny for contributing to overcrowding
