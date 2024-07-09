The Palma Met Office (AEMET) has declared the first heat alert of the summer in Mallorca. It will be in force this coming Thursday, 11 July, in the interior, north and northeast of the island between 1p.m. and 7p.m. hours, as temperatures could reach 37 degrees Centigrade.

An AEMET spokesperson explained that this situation is due to the entry of a mass of African air, which will shoot up temperatures this week in Mallorca. Although the hottest day will be Thursday, the effects of the mass of African air will already begin to be felt on Tuesday, 9 July, when maximum temperatures are expected to reach 33-35 degrees in the interior of Mallorca; in the rest of the island they will be between 28 degrees and 32 degrees.

The weather forecast for Mallorca for Wednesday, July 10, indicates partly cloudy or clear skies. In addition, there will be mist and the probability of a fog bank. Night-time temperatures will rise slightly and daytime temperatures will remain unchanged. The wind will be light or calm with coastal breezes.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise again, especially in the interior, north and northeast and, as previously reported, heat alerts will come into force in these areas. It should be noted that these values are considerably higher than usual for this time of year, with a maximum of 30 degrees.

There have been complaints on Mallorca that the summer has failed to get underway so far but all this is set to change this week.