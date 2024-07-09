On Tuesday morning, a three-year-old Italian child was urgently rushed to a clinic in Palma after suffering from severe dehydration at a hotel in Magaluf. The child's parents discovered him unconscious in his bed and immediately alerted emergency services. Medical staff responded promptly and managed to stabilise the young boy.
3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after suffering from dehydration in Magalluf
The parents alerted the emergency services after finding the child unconscious
Also in News
- Emergency declared on Ryanair flight bound for Palma from Dublin
- Mallorca ambassador Sir Bradley Wiggins has “lost” his Mallorca home
- Anti-tourism protests sweep Spain
- Mallorca needs to remember price is king
- Britons and Germans flying to Mallorca to be hit with an environmental charge of up to 72 euros
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.