The child of four who was saved from drowning on Saturday in a water park in sa Coma, in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, sadly died today, according to health sources. The boy, a resident of the island, was admitted in a critical condition to Son Espases Hospital, where he was rushed after being resuscitated by medical staff at the scene. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to try to clarify what happened.

According to the Servei d’Atenció Mèdica Urgent (Samu-061), the drowning of the child was reported at around 12:30 pm. The emergency teams were alerted that a child at a water park in sa Coma had drowned in one of the pools and had been pulled out of the water in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Now, between 1 January to 30 June, nine people have died from drowning in aquatic areas in the Balearics, three more than in the first half of last year, while in June there were two drowning on the islands.

The 61 people who died by drowning last June in Spain as a whole take the total number of deaths to 198 for the first half of the year, 20 more than in the same period of 2023, which represents an increase of 16 percent. June is the month with the seond highests number of drownings since 2015, the year in which the Royal Spanish Federation of Rescue and Lifesaving began to draw up the National Drowning Report.

With regard to the first half of the year, only 2016 and 2017 had recorded more fatal drownings between 1 January and 30 June in the last ten years, specifically 211 each. By autonomous communities, Galicia remains the territory with the most deaths in aquatic areas, with 36 so far this year, ahead of Andalusia, with 32.

In third place is the Community of Valencia, with 27 deaths in the first six months of the year and 17 in June, almost 28% of the total for this month. It is followed by the Canary Islands, with 22 between January and June; Catalonia, with 19; Asturias, with 9; the Balearics and Castile and Leon, with 8 in both cases; Extremadura, with 7; and Castile-La Mancha and Murcia, with 6 in each case.

Aragón, Cantabria and the Basque Country each had 4 drownings; Navarra 3, Madrid 2 and La Rioja 1. No deaths are known to have occurred in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.