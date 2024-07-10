England will face Spain in the finals of the European Championships on Sunday and the Bulletin has organised a five star event so that you can enjoy the game to the maximum.

England beat Holland 2-1 in the semi-finals and all eyes will now be on the final in Berlin on Sunday. The Bulletin has organised a big party at the Sheraton Mallorca in Son Vida where you will be able to enjoy the match with a free bar, sandwiches, finger food and a free souvenir T-shirt. England and Spain have booked their place and you can secure your place in Son Vida by calling 971 788405 from 9a.m. to 1p.m on Thursday and Friday. The cost of the event is 45 euros per person.

Gareth Southgate's side looked to be going into extra time for the third successive game after Harry Kane's contentious first-half penalty equalised a thunderous early strike from Xavi Simon.

Instead, a superb late strike on the turn from Watkins, on for Kane, sent England into their second successive European Championship final on dramatic night in Dortmund.

Spain beat France on Tuesday to reach the finals and go to Berlin as favourites to win the European championships.