There has been another incident in which local residents have taken matters into their own hands in dealing with young Algerians.

On Tuesday night, around fifty residents in El Molinar, Palma went to a property on C. Llucmajor that has been occupied by illegal migrants. They banged on the door and windows, forced their way in and removed some stolen items.

Residents say that these young Algerians have been robbing people at knifepoint. The incident was triggered by the mugging of teenage girls; this involved the use of knives.

On Monday there had been what threatened to be a very serious situation when Algerians with knives, machetes and blunt instruments confronted a group of residents.

Police who went to the scene on Tuesday arrested three Algerians for theft and causing affray.