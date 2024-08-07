The Spanish government has presented the draft of new legislation for the prevention of alcohol consumption and its effects on minors.

Included in this proposed bill is a ban on the advertising/promotion of alcohol products within 200 metres of areas frequented by under-18s.

Mallorca's bar and restaurant sector believes that this will have a significant impact, especially in the coastal resorts. The concern arises because the relationship between suppliers of alcohol - beer in particular - and bars and restaurants has benefits in terms of the provision of terrace furniture and items such as menu and napkin holders.

César Amable is president of the restaurants association within the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized business associations. He puts it this way: "San Miguel sets the tables for me and it's a fortune." He estimates that each table with four chairs can cost around 250 euros. Terrace umbrellas are one of the most obvious signs.

Amable is critical of the fact that bars and restaurants seem to constantly be on the wrong end of regulation. "When it comes to prohibition, the restaurant trade is always implicated." In this regard he cites anti-smoking legislation and measures adopted during the pandemic.

The sector argues that prevention should be through education and not bans on publicity material. "In the end a young person is going to do what he or she wants."

While the island's hospitality industry may view the legislation with some alarm, the Balearic government's health ministry is in favour of protection regulations such as this one. The ministry supports the need to keep "vulnerable children and adolescents away from toxic substances" but adds that there is "the duty to listen to all affected entities" - and bars and restaurants will be affected.