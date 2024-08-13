The majority of illegal holiday lets detected by the Council of Mallorca are in Palma.
Palma13/08/2024 16:15
The Council of Mallorca's tourism department has issued fines totalling 960,000 euros for twelve apartments that were being marketed as holiday rentals in one building in Palma. The properties in the Llevant district of the city didn't have a holiday rental licence. It is in fact impossible to obtain a licence, as the letting of apartments to tourists in Palma is banned and has been for several years.
