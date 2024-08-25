The Guardia Civil have sealed off the yacht that hit a small fishing boat in Cala Bona on Friday night, killing 20-year-old Guillem Comamala Fiol. The yacht, La Luna, which has a German flag, is in Porto Cristo, which is where divers have inspected the hull.
German-flagged yacht cordoned off following Cala Bona fatality
20-year-old Guillem Comamala Fiol was killed instantly
