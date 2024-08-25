The Guardia Civil have sealed off the yacht that hit a small fishing boat in Cala Bona on Friday night, killing 20-year-old Guillem Comamala Fiol. The yacht, La Luna, which has a German flag, is in Porto Cristo, which is where divers have inspected the hull.

Three people were in the fishing boat - Guillem, his 13-year-old brother, and their 45-year-old uncle. They had been fishing for squid when the incident occurred at around 9.20pm off Cap Pinar.

The uncle has been speaking about what happened. "The yacht was going at full speed, we were screaming like crazy. It never stopped." Guillem took the full impact and was thrown into the water. "If it hadn't been for a flashlight I wouldn't have found him." He was able to recover the body; Guillem was killed instantly.

The fishing boat, three and a half metres long, was practically intact. It was taken back to Cala Bona, where Son Servera Police cordoned it off.

The skipper of a yacht in Porto Cristo said on Saturday that it would have been impossible for the captain of the La Luna not to have realised that the fishing boat had been hit, regardless of its small size.

There are as yet no reports about the people who were on the yacht.