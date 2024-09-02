It started off as a tongue in cheek post on Tik Tok but it has now taken Spain and Mallorca by storm and the supermarket chain involved has had to introduce additional security because of the sheer volume of people.

The Tik Tok report stated that between 7p.m. and 8p.m. you should head to your nearest Mercadona supermarket place an upturned pineapple in your trolley and wait for love! The upturned pineapple states that you are "interested in a date" If a like-minded person (pine apple and all) crashes into your trolley then you are off to a good start. I don´t think anyone thought that it would have such a reaction. Social media in Spain is simply buzzing with reports about Mercadona dating.

There have been so many people in the super-market at the required hour that Mercadona has been forced to introduce additional security. Infact some people are now suggesting that Mercadona dating could overtake the more traditional apps like Tinder.

Over the weekend in one super-market on the mainland even a stag party took place between the supermarket aisles. It is unclear whether anybody has actually found true love but it is certainly a talking point.

Mercadona is Spain's largest supermaket chain which branches across the country including many in Mallorca.