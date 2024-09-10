Calls for more control of the yacht charter sector. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma10/09/2024 11:54
The Balearic government inspection service has so far this year submitted 54 reports of irregularities involving charter boats, 350% more than the infractions detected in all of 2022, according to the Maritime Minister, Juan Manuel Lafuente, on Tuesday. “The Government is working to bring order to the sea,” Lafuente said during the parliamentary plenary session in response to a question from Socialist MP Damià Borràs, who accused him of having done very little in the face of the “chaos” in the private use of boats and other aquatic vessels in the Balearics.
