Figures from the Balearic government's department for water resources show that in 2023 there were four municipalities in Mallorca that lost more than 50% of the water from their supply networks.

The worst was Campos with close on 70%. Esporles had more than 60%. Arta and Consell were the other two. Of these four municipalities, there have been reports of supply problems in Esporles and Arta this summer.

The ultimate objective is obviously to achieve zero loss. In 2023 there was only one municipality - Sant Joan - where the loss was below ten per cent; it was a creditable five per cent. Six other municipalities were below the permitted loss target of 15% by 2027. In order of efficiency these were Alcudia, Pollensa, Soller, Son Servera, Calvia and Sant Llorenç.

The target in 2022 was 25%. Of Mallorca's 53 municipalities, 22 were within this parameter.

Water loss by municipality.

The municipalities have responsibility for water supplies - some directly, others through contracting-out. In all cases, the supplies are monitored by the water resources department.

The government and the Council of Mallorca are now working together on improvements, acutely aware of the fact that restrictions are the consequence of high consumption during the tourist season, combined with a pre-alert status for drought.