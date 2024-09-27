The Balearic Government is currently finalising the draft budget for 2025 and is understood to be planning a total spend above the 6,366 million euros for 2024 and therefore the highest ever.

The exact figure is expected to be approved by the cabinet next week ahead of the budget bill being taken to parliament. The government is said to be optimistic of gaining parliamentary approval without too many issues, but as the Partido Popular govern in minority and their relationship with Vox is shaky to say the least, this optimism may be somewhat misplaced.

However, the opposition may be persuaded by spending plans for housing and mobility and by improved pay in the health and education sectors (agreements on pay are close to being completed). José Luis Mateo, the minister for housing and mobility, stands to be the greatest beneficiary from investment in the building of VPO homes and in the railways.

The government is however wary of specifying investments in transport infrastructure as these are reliant on agreements with Madrid.

The bulk of government revenue comes from the regional financing system. As well as borrowings, there are contributions from the Balearics own taxes, and in this regard it will be interesting to note what the government estimates from property sales tax and indeed from the tourist tax.