The coordinator of Més per Mallorca, Lluís Apesteguia, said on Monday that it will support the Balearic Government in exploring the possibility of exempting residents from payment of the tourist tax.

However, he added that his party wishes to double the current rate and that the Balearic Parliament needs to analyse this. This proposal would mean that the top rate in the summer season would rise from four euros per person per night for four-star superior and five-star accommodation to eight euros.

Also on Monday, the former tourism minister, Iago Negueruela of PSOE, said that his party is in favour of an increase, though not necessarily across the board. Negueruela pointed out that it is very difficult to apply exemptions because of European regulations.

When the sustainable tourism tax was introduced in 2016 by a Més tourism minister, Biel Barceló, the intention had been to exempt residents. But European rules on discrimination didn't allow exemptions except in special cases, e.g. residents travelling between the islands for health reasons.

Negueruela added that he believes the Partido Popular will consider the possibility of increasing the tax, despite having opposed its introduction.

Parliamentary spokesperson for the PP, Sebastià Sagreras, responded to this by observing that PSOE was now proposing an increase, not having implemented one when it was in charge of the tourism ministry. As to a possible increase, he said that it would be a matter for the social and political pact for sustainability working parties.