Latest figures from the Balearic ministry of the sea and water cycle indicate that water reserves in the Balearics increased to 46% in September. This was three per cent higher than in August but six per cent below September 2023. The ministry says that the situation continues to require rigorous monitoring and responsible management of available resources.

The overall increase is not evenly distributed. This is especially the case with two of Mallorca's seven water demand units - Arta and the Pla (Plain). As the map shows this includes the likes of Capdepera as well as Arta in the northeast/east and municipalities in the Pla region.

Water reserves map for September.

There are four levels - from normality to emergency. The two units are on alert, one down from emergency, a situation which requires activation of the special action plan for alert and possible drought. These measures include restrictions on the use of water for gardens, for street cleaning, ornamental uses and beach showers.

Formentera is also on drought alert. The rest of Mallorca and the Balearics remain on pre-alert for drought.