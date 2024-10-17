There were times on Wednesday when the latest fire in Albufera appeared as if it might have been less destructive than the fire on October 8.

When the fire was declared around 11.30am, the initial risk level was zero. Last week it was immediately Level 1, risk to property. But the risk level on Wednesday was very quickly raised to one. Although it remained at one throughout the day, there was a period in the afternoon when the fire appeared to be dying down. There was far less smoke. By late afternoon, however, the smoke was thick. Sparks on dry reed can very rapidly cause a flare-up. It was 10.30pm before the Ibanat agency reported that the fire was stable and back to Level 0.

Photo: Bombers de Mallorca.

With 109 hectares having been affected by 10.30 on Wednesday night, this was the worst of the fires in Albufera this year. It was the worst in the Balearics this year. The second and third worst fires were in Albufera - 62 hectares last week, 50 at the end of May. In terms of affected areas in forest and natural spaces, 2024 has been an encouraging year. There has been relatively little destruction, except in Albufera. The May fire and the October 8 fire caused 82% of the total damage in the Balearics in 2024.

There have in fact been five fires in all. There was a minor one following the May fire - 0.4 hectares. On October 4, two hectares were burned. A coincidence?

The agriculture minister, Joan Simonet, said late on Wednesday that the wind and the dry reed beds had been significant factors. As was visible on Wednesday, he explained that there were times when the situation was better, only for the firefighters to be suddenly overwhelmed. He added: "The relevant units are investigating and we cannot say anything more so as not to hinder their work."

The units are environment agents and the Guardia Civil's Seprona division. They are investigating the fires to try and determine exactly what has been happening in what is a protected area.

Two fires in a matter of days in May; three in the space of twelve days in October, the fires of October 8 and 16 having been in the same area.