On Friday, the Sustainable Tourism Tax Commission met to approve the funding of projects with the tax revenue. A total of 377 million euros will be spent on 79 projects, only part of this amount coming from this year's revenue (around 140 million). There will be multi-year projects up to 2028 that will draw on future revenue.
Ten million euros of tourist tax revenue to fight illegal holiday lets in the Balearics
"One of the great scourges" in the Balearics
