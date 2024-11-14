Palma Town Hall is budgeting for a 4.1 million euro increase in revenue from traffic fines in 2025 - up from 28.5 million in 2024 to 32.6 million.

In this regard, the budget report refers to the installation of two new fixed speed radars on the seafront Avda. Adolfo Suárez (which passes the Cathedral and Parc de la Mar). These are "in order to contribute to the reduction of traffic speed and thus increase road safety because of the high accident rate on this avenue". The town hall has requested authorisation from the Council of Mallorca to install the two units, which will be in operation next year.

There is no mention in the report of fines from breaches of the Low Emissions Zone, which will be operational from January 1.

Despite a tax cut of around eleven million euros, the town hall anticipates that its revenue will increase by 72 million euros in 2025. One of the sources will be more funding from the state; another will be an increase in debt.

New long-term credit of 67.9 million euros is to be arranged, taking the total for the end of 2025 to 192 million. Next year there will no longer be repayment of the debt in respect of Palma Arena (now Velodrom Illes Balears). The outstanding debt of 557,000 euros has been paid on a multi-million loan that was taken out in 2006.

This therefore closes a controversial chapter, the building of the arena having been from the time when Jaume Matas was the president of the Balearic Government.