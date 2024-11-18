All is not well within the Capdepera police force. The council were forced to cancel the Police Day this month because only a handful of officers said that they would attend eventhough many were due to receive medals and decorations.

The reason for the boycott can be traced back to last summer when the police commissioner scrapped the beach unit and sent officers in full uniform to patrol beaches. Officers serving in the beach unit wore clothes more suited for the beach and the weather. The decision to scrap the unit left officers fuming especially as their uniform consists of trousers, boots and a heavy shirt.

Of the 43 officers just nine said that they would be attending the official police day forcing red-faced officials to cancel the whole event.

It appears that officers assigned to cover the beaches are usually the most junior on the force and therefore did not receive more salary for doing their beach work.

The affair has been smouldering for some time but it has now reached breaking point with officers calling for action.