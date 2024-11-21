Money can´t buy everything but it helps. Thousands of Britons, hit by the paperwork nightmare and the 90 day rule in Spain, have been buying half a million euro properties in Spain which entitles them to the "Golden visa" which greatly reduces the amount of paperwork and also allows them to ease past the 90 day rule.
Buying a 500,000 euro house in Spain, the solution to paperwork nightmare for Britons and 90 day rule
The Golden Visa helps Britons get around 90 day rule
