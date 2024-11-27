Under a revised bylaw, Palma Town Hall will fine people defacing public or private property up to 3,000 euros.

This amendment to municipal ordinance doesn't solely target graffiti vandalism. Defacing can, for instance, include scratches. Depending on the seriousness, fines will range from 300 to 3,000 euros.

Organisers of events will be responsible for ensuring there is no damage to public spaces. If there is, they will have to immediately report this to the police. This covers events of a cultural, festive, recreational, sporting or any other nature.

The ordinance establishes that the town hall must clean or repair damage to public property and pass on the cost of this to those responsible.

Over the first ten months of this year, 13,839 examples of graffiti were removed. The town hall highlights the fact that some of these were in highly emblematic parts of the city, e.g. Dalt Murada by the Cathedral.

The Emaya municipal services agency has had to contract out specialist work for removing graffiti from listed buildings. This was the case, for instance, with graffiti at the Soller Train Station in September.