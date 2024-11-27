Under a revised bylaw, Palma Town Hall will fine people defacing public or private property up to 3,000 euros.
3,000-euro fines for graffiti in Palma
Almost 14,000 examples of graffiti this year
This must be fake news as the PP spent 8 years in opposition slating Palma council regarding graffiti, and said that they would clean it all up starting on day one. And of course now the PP is in power it is worse than ever.
About time. The poinless act of Graffiti as self promotion from disturbed kids needs addressed not only with a fine but also with an understanding as to why they feel the need to vandalise buildings.
Well we will see if anything come´s of this we have heard so much regarding cleanup and discipline regarding Graffiti and well actually Nothing especially private residences Shameful neglect of the real residence of Palma and elsewhere , However it´s still OK to break into and apartment and live there without any consequences ??? Filth and disrespect of private property needs to be taught to the young and failure to do this comes with consequences .