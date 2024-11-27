On December 28, 2023, the 'dog beach' in Llenaire was closed off. A vet had confirmed that a four-year-old Labrador, Lenny, had died on Christmas Day as a result of having been poisoned. There had apparently been a report of another poisoning incident on December 16.

In November 2012, Pollensa Town Hall approved the designation of two beach areas for dogs - Llenaire and Cala Carbó in Cala San Vicente. Some months later in the summer of 2013, the first instances of poisoning occurred in Puerto Pollensa. In January 2015, seven dogs died, and they weren't all in Llenaire. One case was opposite the Hotel Uyal, another was a greater distance away in front of the Club Pollentia, just over the municipal border into Alcudia.

In both 2013 and 2015 there were town hall calls for camera surveillance. The response in 2013 from the then Spanish Government delegate in the Balearics, Teresa Palmer, was that this would be "disproportionate". Two years later, the request was again dismissed.

Between 2015 and last December there were other incidents, the clamour for cameras having continued. There now will be cameras for the Llenaire dog beach - one at any rate. The town hall has raised a tender for 15 new cameras in the municipality; there are 18 at present. The value of the tender is 87,000 euros plus IVA. Other new cameras will, for instance, be for children's playgrounds.