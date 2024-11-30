The expansion of the Alcampo shopping complex in Marratxi has been opposed by, among others, small retailers who have argued that they will be further harmed by the plans for a 'mega-centre'. Other concerns to have been voiced include the impact of increased road traffic.

The small retailers' associations have demanded that the Council of Mallorca blocks the development. But municipal regulations introduced prior to 2019, when new rules were introduced for commercial centre development, take precedence over island regulations, even if they are of a lower rank. Marratxi Town Hall has therefore been working on giving its approval and has now done so in respect of the first phase. This will allow the company to undertake work to alter road accesses, bury a high-voltage cable and create a green area - a park for residents.

The town hall says that residents are satisfied with the expansion project, which will be on land by the existing complex that is owned by Alcampo and an associate company, Ceetrus Urban Player.

All the necessary licences are in place for a development that will include more shops plus restaurants. The existing complex comprises a commercial area of ​​21,355 square metres and 29,555 square metres in all. The new complex can have up to 40,000 square metres of commercial area, the maximum allowed.

There is no date as yet for completion of the expanded site.