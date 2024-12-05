Over the first ten months of 2024, the Council of Mallorca's tourism department opened 179 cases of "illegal tourist offer". The processing of 78 of these cases has come to a conclusion. The fines amount to 4.42 million euros.

A press release from the department indicates that the number of inspections related to illegal supply between January and October trebled compared with 2023 - 3,102 against 1,028. The number of infringement reports increased by 13%.

According to the tourism councillor, José Marcial Rodríguez, "the inspection plan implemented last year works, it is adequate and allows us to fight against illegal offers, whatever type they may be and whatever sector they operate in".

Included among these inspections were checks on previous offenders - 51 out of 91. These resulted in six infringement reports for a repeat offence.

It isn't necessarily the case that all these inspections for illegal supply were holiday lets. The tourism department does check on other activities. While the department hasn't been specific in this regard, it has also not offered an explanation as to the apparently low percentage of cases opened - just under six per cent of all inspections.