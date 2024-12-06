According to the Consubal consumers association in the Balearics, this will be the most expensive Christmas ever, its president, Alfonso Rodríguez, saying Christmas "will cost us ten per cent more this year".

The association is referring specifically to the increased cost of Christmas meals, not in restaurants but at home, the calculation having been based on a market study across Mallorca.

The products to have risen in price the most are lamb and pork, and the prices are expected to rise further over the coming days because of a scarcity of supply.

There is also the price of fresh fish, which could be further affected by the fishermen's strike that is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week. The strike is in protest at European Commission policy that envisages a reduction in trawler activity of up to almost 80% in 2025. Because of concerns about the supply of fish and higher prices, Consubal is recommending buying fish now and freezing it.

For consumers who have bought well in advance, Rodríguez estimates that they will have saved up to 30% on average, given the hike in price of products like lamb.

Even with the higher prices, the association is pointing to increased consumption this year. However, this brings its own concern, Rodríguez saying that consumers are going into debt. In this regard, he refers to a Bank of Spain calculation of a 25% increase in consumer credit.