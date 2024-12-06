According to the Consubal consumers association in the Balearics, this will be the most expensive Christmas ever, its president, Alfonso Rodríguez, saying Christmas "will cost us ten per cent more this year".
A merry Mallorca Christmas - It's 10% more expensive
A fishermen's strike will hit supply and affect prices
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Update: Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Official government numbers report inflation ~2% YoY. Anyone who has been keeping receipts can see prices continue to increase well more than that for real products. There are regulation and supply chain things at play. These are convenient excuses for officials, but don’t be fooled. When the strike is over and the supply issues resolve, prices don’t go back down. This is the result of the significant expansion of money supply in recent years. Officials will keep misdirecting you and never acknowledge that change and it’s impact. More and more are going into debt because their take home pay hasn’t kept up with the monetary inflation. Unfortunately the impact is disproportionate to those with less.