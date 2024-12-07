Rosario Sánchez was Balearic finance minister during the second government (2019-2023) of Francina Armengol's left-wing coalition. Also a former head of the Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics, she is now Spain's secretary-of-state for tourism.

A few days ago, the latest tourist figures - those for October - indicated that the Balearics had already exceeded the annual record for the total number of tourists. The 2023 record year had itself eclipsed the previous record by 1.3 million.

Given this, Sánchez says that there are regions, such as the Balearics, with intensive tourism activity that can have undesired effects. The pressure on resources, for example, is that much greater. "And people can perceive that they have a loss of quality of life due to tourism activity. At the same time, they do not see this activity working to their benefit."

She herself identifies benefits. "It is a source of wealth and of job creation. In the Balearics, more than 200,000 families make a living from the tourism sector, while temporary employment has been reduced by 20 percentage points over five years."

However, she concedes there is a need for limits. "It is evident that we cannot absorb more volume in certain places and times of the year. Those who currently have the powers to regulate, reduce and limit where necessary are the Balearic Government and the Council of Mallorca, both led by the Partido Popular. The citizens are demanding more courageous measures from them. It would be an historic mistake to waste the window of opportunity represented by the general consensus (for regulation) allied to the brilliant moment that tourism is enjoying."

It has been suggested that increasing the tourist tax will go some way in regulating tourist numbers. In this regard, and more generally in respect of sustainability, she congratulates the PP for having "turned their discourse on the tourism model 180%".

"They are now defending the sustainable tourism tax, but the tax was never intended to regulate flows of tourists. It was to compensate for negative effects and to distribute benefits from tourism in a better way. Brave measures are required, as we must continue to move forward."