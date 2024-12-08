The most recent amendments to the Mallorca Territorial Plan were approved shortly before the elections in May 2023. It has emerged that, in the apparent haste to give approval, several errors were made - seventeen in all.

These included removing protection from five areas classified as being of special natural interest. Known by the acronym ANEI, these are areas with high protection because of their environmental sensitivity. In addition, the expansion of three marinas - those of Puerto Alcudia, Bonaire (in Alcudia) and Santa Ponsa - was approved. These expansions had been expressly prohibited by the last Council of Mallorca administration; they haven't been put into effect.

The drafting of the amendments was contracted out to an external company. This is not uncommon because of a lack of qualified personnel capable of processing such complex regulatory changes. Nevertheless, Council technicians - in this case at the department of territory - were meant to have reviewed the changes. It would seem that this didn't happen, and the reason why was the rush to make the amendments ahead of the elections.

Some time later, the national ministry for ecological transition sent a report advising that the plan did not include demarcation of maritime-terrestrial public domain for the entire Mallorcan coast. Nor did it include right-of-way permissions or protected rights of way.

Such were the errors that a developer filed a lawsuit having discovered that a plot of land classified as being for development had been reclassified as rustic, thus preventing the development.

The department came under PSOE. On Thursday, representatives of this party voted in favour of an instruction to amend the errors. The current administration at the Council of Mallorca (Partido Popular and Vox) has described the whole thing as a "botched job". Those who were in charge of the plan's amendments are understood to have accepted that there were errors.